Fatal crash in Freeport closes I-295 northbound lanes

Beth Brogan | BDN Beth Brogan | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • May 26, 2018 11:43 am

Updated: May 26, 2018 12:38 pm

FREEPORT, Maine — A fatal car crash in Freeport closed part of Interstate 295 on Saturday morning, forcing traffic headed north for Memorial Day weekend to be diverted to alternate routes.

It was the first fatal crash in Maine on a Memorial Day weekend since 2014, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said he expected the identity of the deceased driver would be released late Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene near Exit 20 in Freeport shortly before 10 a.m., with Maine State Police diverting traffic between Exits 17 and 20.

Few details are being shared, through travelers are being warned about potential back ups.

McCausland said that a vehicle driving south on I-295 crossed the median, skidded and went into the northbound lanes, where it collided with another vehicle.

The driver who died was the one originally in the southbound lane, he said.

I-295 in the area of the accident is expected to be closed for several hours as troopers work to reconstruct the accident, McCausland said.

Traffic was rerouted onto Route 1, which also was congested, according to a Bangor Daily News reporter who was rerouted due to the crash.

The reporter said it had been raining Saturday morning in southern Maine and the roads were wet.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

BDN reporter Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.