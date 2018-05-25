Clouds, scattered showers to dampen Memorial Day weekend in Maine

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 25, 2018 9:31 am

Clouds and scattered showers will dampen Memorial Day weekend in Maine this year, although the holiday weekend weather will be a sharp contrast from conditions on either side of it.

Sunny, hot weather on Friday with temperatures in the upper 80’s will change overnight to cloud cover that will persist through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers are predicted to fall overnight Friday after 1 a.m., the service said.

Rain has a 30 percent chance of falling on the Bangor area Saturday morning, before 11 a.m., according to the weather service. A slightly greater chance of rain will threaten the region on Monday, especially between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., and after 8 p.m. No rain is predicted for Sunday.

Temperatures throughout the long weekend will be mildly warm and with a light breeze, the weather service said. The days will feel in the mid-70’s on Saturday, and the mid-60’s on Sunday and Monday, with the thermometer dipping into the mid-40’s at night, the service said.

As Mainers head back to work on Tuesday, they’ll be greeted by sunny skies and hot weather that’s expected to last through the week. The forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Bangor calls for sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70’s and mid-80’s, according to the weather service.

