University of Southern Maine baseball star earns first-team All-America honor

May 25, 2018 1:30 am

Updated: May 25, 2018 12:52 pm

Jake Dexter of the University of Southern Maine can again count himself among the best Division III baseball players in the nation.

For the second straight year, the junior infielder and relief pitcher from Oakland has earned a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division III All-America first team as a utility player.

Dexter, a product of Messalonskee High School, also recently was selected for the D3baseball.com All-America first team at the utility position.

The versatile Dexter helped USM (30-15) reach the finals of the NCAA Division III New York Regional. He finished the season batting .382 with 13 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 30 runs batted in. He also had a .511 slugging percentage, a .429 on-base percentage and stole seven bases in nine attempts.

He also was a key contributor on the mound for the Huskies. Dexter made 25 appearances, all in relief, compiling a 5-4 record with a school single-season record 13 saves and a 2.44 ERA. The right-hander worked a career-high 44 1/3 innings allowing 37 hits, 15 runs (12 earned) and 11 walks while striking out 47.

Dexter became the Huskies’ career saves leader against Plymouth State University on April 9 and has finished the season with 26.

He also was recognized as the Little East Conference Player of the Year and was named to the All-LEC first team at second base and relief pitcher. Dexter was selected for the ABCA/Rawlings Division III New England All-Region and New England Intercollegiate Baseball Association All-New England first teams as the utility player.

He also was voted the D3baseball.com New England Region Player of the Year.

Dexter was joined on the the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division III New England All-Region Team were USM teammates Devin Warren and Dylan Hapworth.

Warren, a junior outfielder from Smithfield, earned a nod on the first team for the second year in a row.

Hapworth, a sophomore outfielder from Winslow, was an All-Region second-team choice.

Warren had a breakout season batting .369 with a team-high 15 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 33 RBI. He also led the team with 15 stolen bases. Warren had a .503 slugging percentage and a .413 on-base percentage.

Hapworth finished the season batting .319 with 11 doubles, a team-high eight homers and 26 RBI. He had a team-best .530 slugging percentage.