Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment to make room for return of Pedroia

May 25, 2018 11:43 am

Updated: May 25, 2018 11:46 am

The Boston Red Sox on Friday told first baseman-designated hitter Hanley Ramirez that they plan to designate him for assignment, according to a story by Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

The move means the Red Sox have seven days to either trade or release the veteran slugger.

The Red Sox designated Ramirez in order to make room for second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who is scheduled to be reactivated from the disabled list on Friday.

Ramirez, 34, has been slumping of late. He is mired in an 0-for-20 slump despite sporting a .254 batting average with six home runs and 29 RBIs this season.

According to weei.com, the Red Sox may be trying to extricate themselves from Ramirez’s salary for the rest of 2018, which exceeds $15 million, in addition to a 2019 option valued at $22 million. The latter dynamic was predicated on a minimum number of at-bats this season, which Ramirez had been on pace to achieve.

Ramirez, who came up through the Red Sox farm system, including a stint with the Portland Sea Dogs, is a career .290 hitter with 269 homers and 909 runs batted in and 281 stolen bases in 1,652 games spanning 14 seasons.