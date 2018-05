Local scores; golf, harness racing, Little League results

May 25, 2018 2:04 pm

Updated: May 25, 2018 10:09 pm

Results

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Greater Houlton Christian Acad. 5, Ashland 4

Messalonskee 11, Bangor 1

SOFTBALL

Bangor 6, Messalonskee 5

Bucksport 10, Dexter 1

Oceanside 10, Lincoln Acad. 0

Southern Aroostook 13, Washburn 0

Stearns 12, Penquis 2

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

America East Tourney

Hartford 4, UMass Lowell 3

Stony Brook 11, Maine 4 (Maine eliminated)

Thursday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

John Bapst 9, Mount View 0

SOFTBALL

Foxcroft Acad. 14, Piscataquis 1

John Bapst 4, Mount View 2

PVHS 23, Bangor Christian 0

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

America East Tourney

Hartford 2, Stony Brook 0

UMass Lowell 4, Albany 0

Maine 6, Albany 1, (Albany eliminated)

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

MPA State Singles Championships

The Maine Principals’ Association State Singles Tennis Championships scheduled for Saturday have been moved indoors. All of Saturday’s play will take place at The Racket and Fitness Center, 2445 Congress St., Portland. Round of 16 play will begin at 9 a.m.

Golf

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

RH Foster Senior League — Modified Stableford: 1.Tie: Dick Crawford, Jim Hancock, Doug Higgins; Duane Hanson, Ed St Heart, Dave Barber +18. 3. Bob King, Phil Newbury, Ralph Holyoke +14.; 4.Steve Smith, Pete Beatham, Paul Stewart +12; 5. Robbie Robinson, Wayne Harriman, Don Goodness +5; 6. Tim Gallant, Chris Dunifer, John Richards even; Pins: No. 7 Chris Dunifer 13-0; No. 16 Wayne Harriman 9-0; High Stableford: Dave Barber +13

At Rocky Knoll CC

Thursday Morning Stableford — Bill Taylor, Andy Anderson, Rollie Spellman +18; Roger Tracy, Dan Barker, Jackie Barker, Tom Ivers +9; Steve Newcomb, Gary Harriman, Larry Clark, Tina Clark +3; Pins: No. 5 Bill Taylor 40-0; No. 12 Dan Barker 24-6; No. 17 Steve Newcomb 24-0

At Kebo Valley GC

Pins and Skins — Gross Skins: 3. Ron Tibbetts, 5. Jud Strang, 6. Eric Morris, 9. Ed Darling; Net Skins: 1. Tim Mayo, 10. Jud Strang, 13. Goodie Goodwin; Pins: No. 4. Eric Morris 13-7, No. 6. Empty, No. 9. Jud Strang 21-0; Green Mountain: 1. Jud Strang, Hank Tibbetts, Matt Losquadro 75 Points, 2. Phil Norton, Chuck Starr, Joe James 74 Points, 3. Eric Morris, Tim VanderPloeg, Mike Modeen 71 points

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday’s Results

FIRST Pace $3,200

Quarter To Noon Mi Cushing 4.00 2.20 2.10

Fountain Square Ga Mosher 2.60 2.20

Putnams Legacy He Campbell 2.20

T–1:57.2. Ex. 3-1 $9.80; Tr. 3-1-2 $15.80

SECOND Pace $3,500

Sir Jake’s Z Tam Da Deslandes 3.20 2.20 2.10

City Of The Year Mi Downey 5.00 3.20

Artzuma Sh Thayer 6.40

T–1:56.1. Ex. 1-2 $8.00; Tr. 1-2-3 $64.00; 1st half DD 3-1 $6.60

THIRD Pace $3,000

Caviart Tyler Ga Mosher 3.20 2.40 2.80

Skippy Sh Thayer 3.40 5.20

Uppercutz Mc Sowers 5.40

T–1:58.0. Ex. 1-2 $20.00; Tr. 1-2-6 $124.20

FOURTH Trot $3,200

Carbon Footprint Ga Mosher 2.80 2.20 2.10

Moon Dance Da Deslandes 4.60 2.60

Main Stage Jo Beckwith 2.10

T–1:59.0. Ex. 3-2 $17.80; Tr. 3-2-1 $20.60

FIFTH Pace $2,700

Eternal Ring He Campbell 2.40 2.20 2.10

Carls Glory Mi Cushing 2.60 2.40

Shesells Seashells Ch Petrelli 2.10

T–1:59.2. Ex. 5-2 $2.80; Tr. 5-2-4 $11.20

SIXTH Pace $3,500

Ton Of Luck Mc Sowers 4.60 3.80 3.80

Carrie Ann Sh Thayer 3.60 3.00

Lucksgottachange Da Deslandes 3.80

T–1:57.1. Ex. 1-2 $13.00; Tr. 1-2-5 $43.60

SEVENTH Pace $2,700

Reagans Revenge Da Deslandes 16.40 6.00 2.60

Ebandtheboys Sh Thayer 7.60 2.40

Benjaminbanneker N Ga Mosher 2.60

T–2:01.0. Ex. 6-4 $65.00; Tr. 6-4-1 $226.40; Pick 3 5-1-6 $51.20

EIGHTH Pace $4,200

Sb Mikes Hot Beach Jo Beckwith 14.80 10.60 9.00

Falcon’s Luke Mc Sowers 9.80 8.20

Bullseye Ga Mosher 4.60

T–1:56.3. Ex. 5-4 $439.40; Tr. 5-4-3 $1,467.80

NINTH Pace $3,500

Jay Bees Grin N Ga Mosher 2.40 3.40 2.10

My Last Chance Mc Sowers 5.80 3.00

It’sgottabemyway He Campbell 2.20

T–1:57.0. Ex. 1-2 $23.80; Tr. 1-2-3 $47.60; Late DD 5-1 $31.40

Total Handle: $27,692

Batter up

LITTLE LEAGUE

BASEBALL

At Old Town

Rotary 18, Governor’s 5

Rotary top hitters: Ridge Mitchell double, 3 singles; Jackson Lizzotte 3 doubles; Carter Sevigny triple, 2 singles; winning pitcher: Jordan Craft; Governor’s: Lucas Moore double, 2 singles