State
May 25, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Farm Bill | Memorial Day | Pigs Buried
State

Auburn man sues local KFC alleging he found bone in chicken pot pie

Paul Sakuma | AP
Paul Sakuma | AP
A KFC restaurant in Mountain View, California.
The Associated Press
Updated:

A Maine man is suing a local KFC restaurant alleging permanent damages from a piece of bone he says he found in his chicken pot pie.

Auburn resident Willie Blanchette alleges he badly hurt his teeth when he bit down on a large bone contained in his chicken pot pie ordered from the restaurant chain’s store in Scarborough in 2015.

The Sun-Journal reports that Blanchette is seeking damages plus attorney fees for “great pain and suffering and mental anguish requiring medical treatment.”

Serena Wheeler, a manager at the Scarborough location, said Wednesday she hadn’t learned about the complaint and directed inquiries to corporate headquarters.

A message left for the restaurant’s corporate headquarters was not returned Wednesday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like

(function(w,d,s,l,i){w[l]=w[l]||[];w[l].push({'gtm.start': new Date().getTime(),event:'gtm.js'});var f=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0], j=d.createElement(s),dl=l!='dataLayer'?'&l='+l:'';j.async=true;j.src='//www.googletagmanager.com/gtm.js?id='+i+dl;f.parentNode.insertBefore(j,f);})(window,document,'script','dataLayer','GTM-W3QLSF'); (function() { var _fbq = window._fbq || (window._fbq = []); if (!_fbq.loaded) { var fbds = document.createElement('script'); fbds.async = true; fbds.src = '//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbds.js'; var s = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(fbds, s); _fbq.loaded = true; } _fbq.push(['addPixelId', '413375698823720']); })(); window._fbq = window._fbq || []; window._fbq.push(['track', 'PixelInitialized', {}]); }, onRevoke : function(){ }, initialConsentState : 'off', }, { name: 'ads', label: 'Advertising choices', description: '', cookies: [ '__gads' ], onAccept : function(){ }, onRevoke : function(){ }, initialConsentState : 'off', }, { name: 'subscriptions_and_wp_login', label: 'Subscriptions', description: 'If you are a subscriber, subscription cookies keep you logged into the site to read unlimited digital content or allow you to post your own content.', cookies: [ 'syncmeter-page-history', 'syncmeter-user-ctx', 'wordpress_logged_in', 'wordpress_sec', 'wp-settings-', 'wp-settings-time', 'wpuid' ], onAccept : function(){ function getCookie(cname) { var name = cname + "="; var decodedCookie = decodeURIComponent(document.cookie); var ca = decodedCookie.split(';'); for(var i = 0; i