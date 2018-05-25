Gifford’s Ice Cream family patriarch dies at 90

Gabor Degre | File Gabor Degre | File

The Associated Press • May 25, 2018 9:00 pm

FARMINGTON, Maine — The founder of Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream has died at age 90.

Randall Gifford ran a milk business in Connecticut before he and his wife moved to Maine in 1971 to start making ice cream at a small dairy in Farmington. They later moved to another small dairy in Skowhegan, where the ice cream company currently is based.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Randall H Gifford Jr., Founder of Gifford’s Dairy Inc. Randall… Posted by Gifford's Ice Cream on Thursday, May 24, 2018

The company unveiled a 3,810-square-foot expansion in 2016, and sells 1.7 million gallons of ice cream each year. It also operates seasonal stands in Maine.

A Facebook post from the company says Gifford died surrounded by his family on Monday and that his legacy “will continue to inspire our company and future generations of the Gifford Family.”

A memorial will be held later this summer in Farmington.

