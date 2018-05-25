Portland schools say they won’t call federal immigration agents on kids

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education Betsy Devos told Congress this week she believes schools should be able to report undocumented students to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Arrests and deportations are at a three-year high, but Portland Public Schools — which are by far the most diverse in Maine, with students speaking about 60 native languages — says they won’t be making any such calls.

In the aftermath of Devos’ remarks, Portland city and school officials said they would stand by a March 2017 district resolution not to allow ICE agents access to schools unless specifically required by law, among other things.

Mayor Ethan Strimling and officials at the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine say they are proud of the school system’s stance, and say anything less would be unconstitutional.

‘The Portland Board of Public Education has declared the Portland Public Schools to be a safe haven for students and families threatened by immigration enforcement or discrimination based on their national origin,” said Superintendent Xavier Botana in a statement. “We have made it clear that our district will not report students to ICE, and we agree with the ACLU, MALDEF (Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund) and other civil rights groups that the U.S. Constitution prohibits us from doing so.”

Said Strimling: “The city of Portland has made it very clear we are not going to be checking your papers when you’re walking down the street. We are a welcoming city. We are a city that you should feel sanctuary in that you feel safe.”

The ACLU of Maine says that the state has a history of problems with immigrants becoming a part of the community, but they say this is the right step towards making everyone feel welcome.

