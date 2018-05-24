The Many Forms of Medical Cannabis

By Benjamin Gelassen • May 24, 2018 4:25 pm

Medical cannabis is no longer limited to flower and oil for smoking and vaping, or even edibles. These days, you can receive your medicine in a number of innovative forms. Many of these isolate the non-psychoactive cannabinoid, CBD.

THC and CBD are the two main cannabinoids in cannabis. While both help with a variety of medical conditions, THC will get you high, CBD won’t. Smokeless products are also available in different ratios of THC to CBD—with graduating degrees of psychoactivity.

These topical products are crafted with a potent infusion of cannabinoids for fast-acting, local relief.

Another topical option, biofreeze gels are infused with additional plant extracts, providing cool, fast-acting comfort to muscles in spasm.

Transdermal patches provide all-day (or night) relief that’s fast-acting and discreet. Medicine is dispensed evenly over eight to twelve hours.

With their metered dose of fast-acting gel, pens work well in conjunction with patches for managing breakthrough pain.

Hempseed oil has been dubbed “nature’s most perfectly balanced oil” thanks to its ideal ratio of essential fatty acids (3:1 of Omega 6 to Omega 3). Taken sublingually (under the tongue), it’s also one of the most concentrated forms of medical cannabis available. Alcohol-based tinctures also provide accurate dosing and easy delivery.

Capsules

As easy as taking a multivitamin.

Start Low. Go Slow.

There is no single cannabis strain, THC to CBD ratio, or delivery method that’s right for everyone. Different products work really well for some and less well for others. But with more smokeless options, the medicinal benefits of cannabis are available to an ever-growing and receptive audience. Just remember that no matter what products you try, start low in dosage and go slow, until you find what works best for you.