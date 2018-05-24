Watchdog faults DHHS for ‘poor job performance’ in case of Maine child’s death

Emily Burnham | BDN Emily Burnham | BDN

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • May 24, 2018 8:56 am

Updated: May 24, 2018 9:56 am

A report released Thursday about state government’s role in protecting two slain children from abuse faulted the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child and Family Services for “poor job performance” and “inadequate supervision” in one of the cases.

In another case, the Legislature’s Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability found that the risk of child abuse and neglect “was not necessarily evident” to state overseers tasked with protecting the child.

The report offers the most comprehensive study of Maine’s child welfare system to be publicly released since the deaths of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February and 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December.

“We believe we have gleaned a decent understanding of what occurred, and what did not, with regard to roles various entities played in these children’s cases,” reads the report. “We are, however, still lacking a full understanding of the context from their various perspectives, particularly around what factors impacted their decisions and actions.”

The report stopped short of blaming the deaths on state workers.

“We may never know that for sure,” reads the report.

The report noted that a lot of information was unavailable or has been left out because of two open criminal investigations and confidentiality laws. Beth Ashcroft, OPEGA’s executive director, told the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee on Thursday morning that the lack of public information is “frustrating” but necessary.

“We’ve erred on the side of conservatism to some degree in what we’ve reported,” Ashcroft said. “We did do what you asked us to do.”

Ashcroft did not link findings specifically to either case. Asked by Assistant Senate Minority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston, to describe steps that have been taken by the state in response to the deaths, Ashcroft said she couldn’t because “they would be in the realm of employee performance and discipline.”

Lawmakers on the Government Oversight Committee reacted with fury to the fact that so much information is unavailable.

Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, who co-chairs the committee, said “we have two child deaths and our confidentiality laws make it impossible for us to figure out why.”

“We have failed these kids,” he said. “We just can’t make good policies when agencies are shielded from accountability by laws we have passed.”

Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham, agreed, asking, “How long can we follow our bureaucratic rules … before we can get in and deal with this abuse? It’s driving me crazy to sit here knowing this is going on.”

In the report, OPEGA recommended additional training and guidance for mandated reporters who are responsible for flagging child abuse when they witness it, shorter timelines for assessments of reported cases, better responsiveness to phone calls reporting potential abuse and more training for state staff, among other suggestions

The OPEGA probe was unanimously authorized by the committee in March. It called for an investigation into how the state handled cases involving Kennedy of Stockton Springs and Chick of Wiscasset — both of whom were allegedly killed by family members. The committee also called for a broader examination of Maine’s child welfare system.

The report released Thursday is preliminary to a broader investigation, which is expected to result in another report next year.

DHHS has answered very few questions about either case despite intense scrutiny, which heightened after the Bangor superintendent of schools and a former neighbor of Kennedy’s family said in March that DHHS had been contacted multiple times with concerns about the girl’s well-being.

Gov. Paul LePage was among those calling for an investigation, saying in March that a “ comedy of errors” at DHHS could have contributed to the tragedies. There were also executive branch reviews of the cases by the Child Death and Serious Injury Review Panel.

According to OPEGA, those have resulted in changes, including automatic assessment of cases after three reports of child abuse and the implementation of a “ structured decision making” system by the Office of Child and Family Services.

