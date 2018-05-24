Friday, May 25, 2018: Giles right choice for Waldo County, Herbig a candidate with vision, school shooting inaction

May 24, 2018 8:00 am

School shooting inaction

Another school shooting: And where are our leaders? They’re too busy counting income from special interests and huge profits from their self-indulged tax cuts to pay attention to the continuing mass slaughters of innocent children.

Paul Stewart

Corea

Giles right choice for Waldo County

Jayne Crosby Giles has worked as a community banker in midcoast Maine for nearly 30 years. As Waldo County treasurer for 16 years, one of the aspects of my job is to ensure the county has the most advantageous financial package. During those years, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Giles while she was vice president at Machias Savings Bank in Rockland.

Part of her responsibilities was to work with municipalities in Waldo and Knox counties. She contacted me to help Waldo County invest its money more wisely. The bank offered a premium interest rate that helped maximize the income we could earn on a larger deposit account. In turn, this helped us with more income earned on our deposit dollars. It was always a pleasure to do business with Giles who has a solid financial and business background.

I am supporting Giles, a Republican, for the Waldo County state Senate seat vacated by Senate President Mike Thibodeau because of her strong business ties, commitment to helping our community and previous legislative work.

David A. Parkman

Treasurer

Waldo County

Palermo

Herbig a candidate with vision

I am supporting Democrat Erin Herbig for state Senate. In a time of polarized politics, Herbig stands for bipartisanship, understands the economic needs of our community, and is an intelligent, effective legislator. I have been particularly impressed with her ability to connect with diverse groups of constituents in my community.

Herbig is a trailblazing working mom who understands what women like myself face, working and raising kids, sometimes on a single income. She also easily connects with my college-age sons who are concerned about expanding the economic opportunities in Maine.

I have spent my working life as a teacher, and I want to see a thriving community with students who have health care, fair educational funding, a clean environment, enough to eat and parents with jobs. Herbig’s vision and proven capabilities are what we need in Maine’s Senate.

Martha Conway-Cole

Belfast

St. Clair for Congress

I have lived and worked in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District my entire life. I believe that Lucas St. Clair is the right person to represent the needs of people living in the communities I know best — those who are deeply connected to the natural environment and have strong family and cultural roots in Maine.

St. Clair shares a common history with these folks. Most associate him with his efforts to establish Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. But his history includes more than that. He was born and raised in the Dover-Foxcroft area and gained an appreciation for the outdoors at a young age. St. Clair started his career in the restaurant business as a baker, eventually starting and operating his own business in Winter Harbor. He knows what it takes to work hard and create a successful business in Maine.

For the past several years, St. Clair has been listening to the residents of the 2nd District as they expressed their hopes, dreams and concerns for their communities. He is not afraid to hear the voices of all 2nd District constituents and has demonstrated that through his commitment to making the national monument — with input from local stakeholders — a reality.

St. Clair has the right qualities and qualifications to represent Maine’s 2nd District: He is from the region, he knows and shares the values of Mainers, and he has demonstrated that he knows how to make significant change happen — by listening to and including the stakeholders he would serve.

Mary Callan

Belgrade

Giles for Maine Senate

I’m with Republican Jayne Crosby Giles for Maine Senate. Giles comes from a family that gives back to the community. She served us well as a representative from 2006 to 2010, using her vast knowledge of how government works, how business works, and with an attitude of enriching the lives of all Waldo County people.

Her life experience as a banker serving low-income families has given her a perspective of the needs of Waldo County residents that will enable her to bring a working knowledge of those needs to the table when laws are being made in Augusta.

For the several years I have known Giles, she has proven to be a loyal, trustworthy and hardworking person who listens and pays attention to detail, all attributes that help a legislator be effective.

Giles will do us proud as our senator. Please do vote for her.

JoAn Petersen

Swanville

Support ranked-choice voting

This is how Question 1 on the June 12 ballot is worded: “Question 1: Do you want to reject the parts of a new law that would delay the use of ranked-choice voting in the election of candidates for any state or federal office until 2022, and then retain the method only if the constitution is amended by December 1, 2021, to allow ranked-choice voting for candidates in state elections?”

Some people may find Question 1 confusing. The “new law” mentioned in Question 1 was passed narrowly in October 2017 by the Maine Legislature. Its purpose was to delay and effectively repeal ranked-choice voting against the will of the people. Most Republicans and a few Democrats voted for it.

Question 1 is a people’s veto to reject this delay-and-repeal law so we will continue to have ranked-choice voting in Maine.

A “yes” vote will keep ranked-choice voting, which a majority of the people voted for in the 2016 election.

Voting “yes” on Question 1 will send a strong message to those politicians in Augusta who have been blocking most of our recent referendums that have been passed by the people, including Medicaid expansion, which passed in November with 59 percent of the vote. Vote “yes” on Question 1 to tell them to stop blocking the will of the voters.

Deek Crowley

Wayne

