New York man convicted in drug-related killing in Maine

The Associated Press • May 24, 2018 7:23 am

A New York man is guilty of felony murder in the drug-related killing and robbery of a man in Augusta, Maine.

The Kennebec Journal reports that Aubrey Armstrong of Far Rockaway, New York, remained stoic as the judge announced the verdict Wednesday.

Police say the killing happened in 2015. Officers arrived to signs of a struggle in Augusta and found Joseph Marceau’s body with his hands and feet bound.

Under Maine law, a person is guilty of felony murder when a death is caused during the course of a felony crime. The judge ruled that was enough evidence to find that Armstrong was at the murder scene and participated in the robbery.

Two other defendants who reached a plea agreement with prosecutors await sentencing. Another suspect killed herself in jail.

