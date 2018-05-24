Portland
May 24, 2018
Portland

Drunk driver injures Westbrook police officer, police say

Courtesy of the Westbrook Police Department
Christian Yannick Levry
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

A drunk driver injured a Westbrook police officer early Thursday morning when he crashed into the cop’s marked cruiser, police said.

Officer Kipp Bleicken was en route to a call about a man passed out on William Clarke Drive when a car driving westbound on that road crossed the centerline and hit the front of Bleicken’s marked cruiser, the Westbrook Police Department said. The crash occurred at 2:54 a.m. and caused substantial damage to both vehicles, according to the department.

Bleicken received minor injuries in the collision, and was treated and released from a local hospital, police said.

The alleged drunk driver, Christian Yannick Levry, 29, has been charged with operating under the influence, reckless conduct and aggravated assault. The Westbrook man was convicted last year of operating under the influence, on April 5, 2017 in Cumberland County Unified Court, police said.

Levry was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and remained there as of late Thursday morning.

Comments

