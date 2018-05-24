Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • May 24, 2018 10:24 am

PATTEN, Maine — The Canadian mining company looking for economically valuable minerals in northern Penobscot County is moving onto a second phase of exploration that involves searching for additional metal deposits.

Don Hoy, CEO of Ontario-based Wolfden Resources, said the company’s first testing starting in late December was aimed at confirming the results of exploratory drilling from the late 1970s and early 1980s, when volcanic deposits of copper, lead, silver and gold were found by other companies who never pursued a mine.

“With the results in hand, basically there are no surprises,” Hoy said Wednesday. “What we’re seeing in our results are quite comparable to results from the 1980s.”

However, Hoy said it is still too early to determine whether the company will pursue a mine.

Now, Hoy said, Wolfden is entering a second phase of exploration to search for additional volcanic deposits in and around Pickett Mountain, where the company owns a 6,870-acre tract of land.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister company, The County. To read the rest of “Mining company moving onto next phase of exploration in Penobscot County,” an article by The County staff writer Anthony Brino, please follow this link to The County online.