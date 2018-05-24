Family announces memorial service for boy drowned in river

Daryn Slover | AP Daryn Slover | AP

The Associated Press • May 24, 2018 3:02 pm

AUBURN, Maine — The family of a Maine boy swept away by a river current has announced a public memorial service.

The Sun Journal reports the McFarlands returned to Bonney Park in Auburn and thanked the community for their support Wednesday, nearly a month after 5-year-old Valerio McFarland fell into the nearby Androscoggin River.

Valerio went into the river April 24, and his 10-year-old brother Maxim jumped in to try and save him.

Rescuers pulled Maxim from the water before the boy drowned, but Valerio was not seen until his body was recovered about five miles downstream May 15.

The family will hold a memorial service for Valerio on a walking bridge near the park Thursday evening.

The McFarlands say they will work on ways to make the park safer for children.

