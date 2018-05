WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 24, 2018 6:56 am

One person was killed in an early morning crash in Turner.

Androscoggin County dispatchers said the crash, which involved two cars, happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Route 4.

One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Route 4 was shut down for about four hours. It reopened just after 5 a.m.

Police have not released a cause of the crash.

