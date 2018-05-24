National Politics
May 24, 2018
Trump cancels summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Jacquelyn Martin | AP
President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, May 23, 2018.
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is canceling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, citing the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent statement from North Korea.

Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was “inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

