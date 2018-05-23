Stony Brook edges UMaine baseball team in America East tournament opener

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 23, 2018 12:00 pm

Updated: May 23, 2018 4:05 pm

ORONO — The University of Maine baseball team knew it would have to hit in the clutch if it was going to win the America East tournament.

The Black Bears failed to do so on Wednesday and now face an elimination game Wednesday evening.

Fourth-seeded Stony Brook scored two unearned runs in the second inning and made them stand up to beat No. 5 UMaine 2-1 at Mahaney Diamond in the tournament opener.

Stony Brook (30-23) plays regular-season champion Hartford at 11 a.m. Thursday. UMaine (18-33) faces the Albany-University of Maryland Baltimore County loser at 6 p.m.

UMaine went 1-for-8 with men in scoring position. The top four hitters in the UMaine lineup (Jeremy Pena, Hernen Sardinas, Chris Bec, Danny Casals) went 1-for-14 with Sardinas getting the only hit, a double.

“You can’t win like that. We squandered too many opportunities,” said UMaine coach Nick Derba. “We had every situation we needed to capitalize on but we didn’t do it.”

“That’s baseball. Sometimes you have have to tip your cap (to the other team),” said UMaine senior designated hitter-catcher Bec.

The Seawolves were helped significantly by the Black Bears in the second.

Michael Wilson hooked an 0-2 pitch into right-center field for a leadoff base hit off UMaine starter and loser John Arel, who lasted just three innings.

“I saw the pitch was up and I put a pretty good swing on it,” said Wilson.

The Black Bears then botched a costly rundown as Wilson was able to evade the tag by first baseman Sardinas.

After John Tuccillo walked, Cristian Montes hit a liner to right and UMaine right fielder Colin Ridley reached up high for it but had it glance off his glove for an error.

Casals’ relay throw to the plate to try to cut down Wilson was late and was low and skipped by catcher Jonathan Bennett for another error.

Tuccillo wound up on third and Montes went to second and Tuccillo scored on Brandon Alamo’s sacrifice fly to center.

UMaine got its lone run in the fourth.

Sardinas pulled a double down the right-field line off starter and winner Greg Marino and Bec walked.

After Casals struck out, Bennett bounced a single to right to load the bases. Brandon Vicens delivered Sardinas with a sacrifice fly to right.

Bec raced to third on the fly ball and the Black Bears tried to pull off a double steal with Bennett caught in a rundown between first and second but Stony Brook second baseman Brandon Janofsky alertly threw to the plate in plenty of time to nail Bec.

UMaine wasted leadoff doubles in the seventh and eighth innings.

In the seventh, Bennett doubled to right-center. Brandon Vicens put down a bunt and first baseman Chris Hamilton fielded it, hesitated, looked Bennett back to second and then threw to second to nail Bennett.

“That’s on me,” said Bennett. “I saw the bunt but I didn’t go, I kind of froze. I had to get back but I didn’t. (Hamilton) made a perfect throw. It was a big turning point.”

Derba said Vicens needed to put the bunt down the third-base line instead of to first.

“That was a total breakdown,” said Derba.

“When (Hamilton) hesitated, I said ‘Oh man, we’re not going to get anyone,” said Stony Brook coach Matt Senk. “But Chris was in control of the play.”

Kevin Doody followed with a single but was erased on a nifty 4-6-3 double play triggered by Janofsky’s nice stab off Ridley’s sharp one-hopper.

In the eighth, Cody Pasic sliced a double to left off reliever Aaron Pinto and moved to third on Pena’s sacrifice. But Sardinas bounced to first with the infield drawn-in and Bec took a called third strike.

“I tried to get (Sardinas) to hit something on the ground. I got him on a slider down-and-in,” said Pinto, who used a fastball to get a called third strike on Bec.

He retired the side in the ninth for his school-record 15th career save, including 12 this season.

An illegal slide resulted in a double play and cost the Seawolves a run in the fourth and a terrific play in the shortstop hole by Pena and Sardinas’ scoop on his leaping throw saved a run in the sixth for UMaine.

Wilson and Bobby Honeyman each had two singles for Stony Brook and Honeyman is now 10-for-13 in four games in Orono this season. Marino allowed six hits and one run with one walk and five strikeouts. Pinto allowed one hit with two strikeouts in two innings.

Bennett and Doody each had two hits for UMaine and Laweryson threw 4 ⅔ innings of three-hit, shutout ball before Connor Johnson came on in the ninth and stranded two runners when Doody made a great catch in left.

“It was a great college game,” said Senk.

