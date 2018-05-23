Stony Brook edges UMaine baseball team in America East tournament opener

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 23, 2018 12:00 pm

Updated: May 23, 2018 1:43 pm

ORONO — The University of Maine knew it would have to hit in the clutch if it was going to win the America East tournament.

The Black Bears failed to do so on Wednesday and now face an elimination game Wednesday evening.

Fourth-seeded Stony Brook scored two runs in the second inning and made them stand up to beat No. 5 UMaine 2-1 at Mahaney Diamond in the tournament opener.

Stony Brook (30-23) plays regular-season champion Hartford at 11 a.m. Thursday. UMaine (18-33) faces the Albany-University of Maryland Baltimore County loser at 6 p.m.

The top four hitters in the UMaine lineup went 1-for-14.

The Seawolves were helped significantly by the Black Bears in forging a 2-0 lead in the second.

Michael Wilson hooked an 0-2 pitch into right center field for a leadoff base hit.

The Black Bears then botched a rundown after Wilson got trapped between first and second.

Pitcher John Arel threw to second baseman Danny Casals, who chased Wilson back toward first and flipped the ball to first baseman Hernen Sardinas, who missed the tag.

After John Tuccillo walked, Cristian Montes hit a liner to right and UMaine right fielder Colin Ridley reached up high for it but had it glance off his glove for an error.

Casals’ relay throw to the plate was low and skipped by catcher Jonathan Bennett for another error.

Tuccillo wound up on third and Montes went to second and Tuccillo scored on Brandon Alamo’s sacrifice fly to center.

UMaine got one back in the top of the fourth.

Sardinas pulled a double down the right-field line and Chris Bec walked.

After Casals struck out, Jonathan Bennett bounced a single to right to load the bases.

Brandon Vicens delivered Sardinas with a sacrifice fly to right and Bec raced to third.

The Black Bears tried to pull off a double steal with Bennett caught in a rundown between first and second but Stony Brook second baseman Brandon Janofsky alertly threw to the plate in plenty of time to nail Bec.

UMaine received leadoff doubles in the seventh and eighth innings but couldn’t tie it.

In the seventh, Jonathan Bennett doubled to right-center. Brandon Vicens put down a bunt and first baseman Chris Hamilton fielded it, looked Bennett back to second and then threw to second to nail Bennett, who was looking to go to third if he threw it first.

Kevin Doody followed with a single but was erased on a nifty 4-6-3 double play, highlighted by Janofsky’s nice grab of Colin Ridley’s one-hopper.

In the eighth, Cody Pasic sliced a double to left off reliever Aaron Pinto and moved to third on Pena’s sacrifice. But Sardinas bounced to first and Bec took a called third strike.

Stony Brook chased Arel in the fourth when Wilson and Tuccillo opened with base hits.

Wilson, who had stolen second, went to third on Tuccillo’s bloop single.

Montes appeared to deliver Wilson with a 6-4 fielder’s choice but the umpires ruled that Tuccillo’s slide into second was illegal so a double play was called and Wilson returned to third where he was stranded when Alamo struck out.

UMaine squandered a man-on-second, one-out chance in the fifth and Stony Brook was robbed of a run by shortstop Pena and first baseman Sardinas in the sixth when, with a man on third and two outs, Pena ranged into the shortstop hole to snare Tuccillo’s grounder, leaped in the air and made a one-hop throw to first that was scooped by Sardinas.

Greg Marino went seven innings to pick up the win.