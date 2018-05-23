Gravestones removed from ground, damaged at Lebanon cemetery

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

May 23, 2018

State police are investigating a case of vandalism at a Lebanon cemetery.

Eight out of nine headstones dating back to the 1900s have been vandalized.

The cemetery sits behind a foreclosed home off of Jim Grant Road in Lebanon.

The woman responsible for upkeep at the cemetery said Monday that she noticed the bases of the stones had been pulled out of the ground and the stones flipped over. She believes they were hit with a hammer.

She said it was not possible for the stones to simply fall over because they were cracked and removed from the ground.

She said she reported the crime to the town Monday, and town officials contacted police.

Police are trying to figure out when this happened and who did it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Maine State Police.

