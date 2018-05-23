Pickup truck crashes into multiple vehicles in Gorham

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 23, 2018 7:03 am

Updated: May 23, 2018 8:38 am

Police are investigating a crash involving eight cars in Gorham.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street at the intersection with Route 202.

Witnesses said a pickup truck veered off the road into a parking lot where it hit seven parked cars and a tree.

Officials said no one was hurt.

“I heard a big crash and I couldn’t find my son and he was walking the dog and so I was just screaming for my son but he was okay, he had just cleared the cars that got hit,” said Susan Bertin, who witnessed crash.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck has been detained and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.