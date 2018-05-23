Maine man pleads guilty in illegal gambling case, to give up mansion, other properties to feds

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • May 23, 2018 1:40 pm

A Portland man has pleaded guilty to running a high-stakes illegal gambling ring for over a decade and agreed to turn over more than a dozen properties to the federal government.

On Wednesday, more than year after FBI agents seized hundreds of thousands of dollars in a series of raids that first brought the investigation to public light, Stephen Mardigan pleaded guilty to illegal gambling, money laundering and filing a false tax return.

Mardigan committed these crimes, court documents state, as the head of an illegal sports betting syndicate that has operated in Portland since at least 2003 and could spit out more than $2,000 in revenue in any single day.

He could be sentenced to as many as 28 years in prison and appears to be exposed to millions of dollars worth of fines.

[FBI seizes nearly $849,000 in series of Portland raids allegedly tied to illegal gambling]

As part of the plea agreement, Mardigan has also agreed to turn over 18 properties he owns in the Portland area, including the Baxter Boulevard mansion that he has long called home.

The residential and business properties in Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Westbrook and Gorham were seized last April through a controversial program that allows the federal government to take property it believes to be linked to a crime before charges have been filed. Some of the properties are worth more than $1 million and they likely amount to one of the largest civil forfeiture seizures in Maine’s history.

A lawyer for Mardigan, Bruce Merrill of Portland, declined to comment.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.