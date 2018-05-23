Two more arrested after police bust massive Aroostook drug ring

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 23, 2018 11:00 am

Police have arrested two more people said to be members of an Aroostook County drug ring, authorities said.

Josh Easler, 29, and Amber Shaw, 30, were arrested overnight by local police in Presque Isle and state troopers in Caribou, respectively, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Maine drug agents assisted in both arrests after having pursued the pair and others as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in the northern county, McCausland said.

Last week, agents arrested nine other people based on intelligence gained from the same investigation. The group is accused of trafficking heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

Easler is accused of selling heroin and being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, McCausland said. Shaw who is accused of selling methamphetamine posted bail.

Police continue to search for another man — Fernando Vazquez, of Springfield, Massachusetts — who is allegedly involved in the drug outfit, McCausland said.

