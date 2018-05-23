Irate Maine islanders sue state over ferry ticket price hike

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • May 23, 2018 3:25 pm

Outraged Islesboro residents have sued the state’s ferry service for doubling the costs of tickets to and from the mainland.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Kennebec County Superior Court argues that the Maine Department of Transportation “improperly, unfairly, arbitrarily, wrongfully and unconstitutionally [raised] ferry rates to the point that many long-term island residents and businesses can no longer afford to live or do business on Islesboro.”

The suit asks the court to reverse the fare hike, claiming it constitutes “an illegal taxation without representation.”

The lawsuit lists all Islesboro inhabitants as the plaintiff, naming four specifically, including Gabriel Pendleton, a town selectman and owner of Pendleton Yacht Yard.

Islesboro town officials declined to comment Wednesday.

The ferry service’s new rate structure, which was announced last month and went into effect on Monday, caused an uproar on Islesboro. The state decided on a flat rate across the system — $11 for a round-trip ticket, or $30 for anyone with a car.

Previously, each island had its own rate, and rates for tickets purchased on island were discounted with the goal of saving residents’ money. The state says that system was overcomplicated, and the discount was abused by people who didn’t live on island.

An adult resident on Islesboro who once paid $5.50 for a ferry ticket now pays nearly double. If they have a car, that cost increases from $13.75 to $30.

Islesboro residents argue their rate should be less than other islands because their ferry trip is the shortest and most heavily used, accounting for the bulk of ferry service rides.

The cost of taking personal vehicles from Vinalhaven, North Haven and Swans Island dropped from $49.50 to $30 for non-residents, while locals saw their vehicle fares increase by $2.75.

Matinicus, the most remote of the islands, saw its round-trip fare drop from $33 to $11. The cost of bringing a car dropped from $86 to $30.

The ferry service hadn’t increased its rates since 2009, and said it needed to bump up fares to avoid a projected operating budget shortfall in 2020.

There’s been little disagreement over the need for an increase, but the yearlong debate over how to implement it has been contentious.

The state says the former system held the ferry service back from using new technology, such as online sales and improved data collection. Ferry service officials argue the use of technology and flat rate will improve customer service across the system.

A message sent to the state ferry service Wednesday afternoon wasn’t immediately returned.

