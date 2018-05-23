Maine ends elver season early amid claims of illegal sales

Wendy Watkins | BDN Wendy Watkins | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 23, 2018 2:41 pm

Updated: May 23, 2018 2:50 pm

Maine’s lucrative elver fishery will shut down two weeks early, at 6 a.m. Thursday, due to what state regulators said Wednesday are illegal sales that jeopardize the Department of Marine Resources’ ability to manage the fishery.

A Maine Marine Patrol investigation allegedly revealed that some elver dealers in Maine were paying substantially less per pound in cash for elvers than those that were harvested and accounted for through the state’s new swipe card system, according to a release from the DMR.

The shutdown comes through emergency rulemaking.

“This is a fishery that stood to net Maine license holders nearly $24 million this year, and now because of the greed of some dealers and harvesters, I am obligated to cut that opportunity short,” Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher said in the release.

