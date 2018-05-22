Bec, Casals headline UMaine selections to America East baseball all-conference team

May 22, 2018 9:03 pm

ORONO, Maine — Senior catcher Christopher Bec and junior infielder Danny Casals headline a list of six University of Maine baseball players who received America East all-conference recognition on Tuesday.

Casals and Bec were named to the first team, while senior pitcher John Arel, junior shortstop Jeremy Pena and sophomore outfielder Hernen Sardinas were accorded all-league second-team honors. Matt Geoffrion was chosen for the all-rookie squad.

Connor Johnson, Caleb Kerbs and Casals were selected for the all-academic team.

The University of Hartford swept America East’s major awards. Senior Nick Campana was named the Player of the Year, freshman Nicholas Dombkowski was chosen the Pitcher of the Year and the Rookie of the Year, and Justin Blood took home Coach of the Year accolades.

UMaine’s Bec finished the regular season with a .304 average, 35 runs batted in, 33 hits, eight doubles, one triple and eight home runs. He leads Maine with 15 stolen bases.

Casals receives his second all-conference honor after being named to the All-Rookie Team as a freshman. He leads UMaine in slugging percentage (.594), on-base percentage (.409), home runs (13), tied for most in AE, and RBIs (42).

Arel posted 5-3 record with a 4.62 ERA and struck out 55 batters in 62 1/3 innings of work, both team highs. He pitched two complete games and had a no-hitter against UMass Lowell on April 21 (a 1-0 defeat).

Sardinas, an All-Rookie pick in 2017, earned a second-team honor after hitting .303 with 59 hits, including a team-high and fifth-in-the-league 16 doubles, while also knocking a triple and six home runs.

Pena receives his second all-conference honor after being named to the All-Rookie Team as a freshman. The junior carries a team-high .309 average into the tournament and leads UMaine in hits (61), runs scored (47) and triples (5).

Geoffrion appeared in 16 games and worked 25 2/3 innings, going 1-1 with 29 strikeouts.

Casals, a journalism major and leadership minor has a 3.4 grade point average. Kerbs graces the all-academic squad for the second consecutive season. The sociology major and English minor boasts a 3.7 GPA.

Johnson, who leads Maine with 26 appearances on the mound, is a business management major with a 3.3 GPA.