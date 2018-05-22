Maine man accused of threatening cop with fireworks

Franklin County Detention Center | BDN Franklin County Detention Center | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 22, 2018 10:10 am

Police on Friday arrested a Jay man who allegedly threatened to throw a lit firework at a police officer, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

Douglas Fletcher, 35, drew police to his Keep Road home around 11:21 p.m. Friday after a neighbor complained about the loud noise coming from his property, the paper reported.

Fletcher was setting off fireworks, and Officer Dylan Rider warned him to stop. Just after Rider got back into his cruiser to leave, Fletcher reportedly disobeyed the officer’s order and lit another firework, according to the Sun Journal.

He then charged the vehicle with a lighter and another mortar-style firework, appearing as if he was going to light and throw it, Jay police Chief Richard Caton IV told the paper. A mortar-style firework is said to disfigure more people than any other kind of firework, and it works by dropping a grenade-like shell into a barrel-like mortar and then lighting a fuse.

Rider arrested Fletcher, who was not permitted by the town to use fireworks on his property, on misdemeanor terrorizing and disorderly noise charges and brought him to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, the paper said. Fletcher reportedly posted $250 cash bail the next day.

If convicted of terrorizing, Fletcher faces up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. The maximum penalty for the disorderly conduct charge is six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.