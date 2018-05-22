State
May 22, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Marijuana Ties | Mary Mayhew | Car Theft
State

Maine fire officials warn of home labs for cannabis concentrates

Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Marijuana plants grow indoors in Portland.
The Associated Press

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Maine officials warn of an increase in people turning to dangerous methods of extracting cannabis concentrates as marijuana becomes legal in the state.

The Portland Press Herald reports first responders in Ellsworth and Biddeford have encountered fires at homes where people were manufacturing butane hash oil, a concentrate that is used in a variety of marijuana products.

In Ellsworth, a person suffered second- and third-degree burns when a space heater ignited the butane in January. Fire officials say they narrowly avoided disaster when a fire failed to reach butane tanks on the third floor of a home in Biddeford in April.

State Fire Marshal Joe Thomas says those fires are “a preview of coming attractions.”

Home extraction with butane or propane is illegal in the state.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like