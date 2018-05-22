Orland bus driver charged with raping a special-needs passenger

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • May 22, 2018 12:06 pm

An Orland bus driver for a nonprofit community support agency is facing criminal charges after he allegedly raped a special-needs woman on a bus at the end of a ride.

Van Stevens, 49, has been charged with two felony counts of gross sexual assault, according to documents filed in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court in Ellsworth.

Stevens is alleged to have raped the woman, a Stonington resident, in February in Stonington after he had dropped off all of his other passengers. The incident came to light weeks later after Stevens drove his pickup truck to her house, ostensibly to give her a ride to Bangor, but was told by the woman’s mother that she could not go, according to court documents.

The mother found out about the alleged sexual assault after questioning her daughter about why Stevens would show up at their house.

Stevens is scheduled to appear again in court on the charges on June 13. It was not clear from court documents whether Stevens has hired or been appointed a defense attorney to represent him in the matter.

Attempts Tuesday morning to contact Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster about the case were unsuccessful.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual or relationship violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault‘s 24/7 hotline at 1–800-871-7741.