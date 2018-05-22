UMaine theater professor cleared after investigation, will return to work

Bridget Brown | File Bridget Brown | File

An investigation prompted by student complaints against a University of Maine theater professor has been resolved and the professor will return to work this summer, a university official said.

Tom Mikotowicz, of Bangor, was placed on paid administrative leave in December, after the university received a “number of emails from students alleging confidential concerns about him,” Margaret Nagle, senior director of public relations and operations, confirmed at the time.

“I can confirm that the [Equal Opportunity] investigation process is complete for Dr. Mikotowicz,” UMaine Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Schmelz said in an email on Monday.

The university has repeatedly declined to release any further information on the specifics of the investigation, citing state and federal privacy laws.

Mikotowicz did not immediately return a call or email for comment.

Mikotowicz earned his doctorate from the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. He teaches directing, playwriting, history and performance theory at the university, according to the School of Performing Arts website.

