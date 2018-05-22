Drug agents bust massive Aroostook County trafficking ring, police say

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 22, 2018 10:51 am

Drug agents have charged nine people accused of operating a massive drug trafficking ring out of Aroostook County, authorities said.

The arrests, which took place over the course of last week, are the result of an ongoing investigation that began in late 2017, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

Drug agents are still searching for three more suspects who police say belong to the drug ring and have eluded investigators. Amber Shaw, 30, and Josh Easler, 29 — both of Presque Isle — and Fernando Vazquez, 41, of Springfield, are still wanted and at large, McCausland said.

Maine Drug Enforcement agents spread out across The County last week to round up the members of the alleged criminal organization, McCausland said. Two of the nine fled police to Kennebec County, and were arrested there, he said. As a group, they are accused of trafficking felony amounts of fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Each faces a single count for dealing a specific kind of drug, according to the charges.

All but two of the people arrested last week have posted bail, McCausland said. Kurt Doody, 22, of Caribou, and Nicholas Hall, 33, of Presque Isle are still in jail.

Lucas Wynn, 31, of Presque Isle; Autumn Parady, 20, of Gardiner; Scott Pelletier, 28, of Limestone; Tyler Cyr, 31, of Caribou; George Tamberello, 31, of Caribou; and Chris Tuttle, 30, of Presque Isle, are out on bail.

Each faces up to 10 years in state prison if convicted of the class B felony offense.

Six local, county and state law enforcement agencies assisted MDEA in making the scattered arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Easler, Shaw, or Vazquez can call Aroostook County Crimestoppers at 800-638-8477 or text 207-538-8477.