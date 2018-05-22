Lewiston hot dog stand featured in People magazine

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 22, 2018 5:49 pm

LEWISTON, Maine — Simones’ Hot Dog Stand in Lewiston has been featured in this week’s edition of People magazine.

Owners Jim and Linda Simones say they got a call from someone at People who told them they were doing a special report on the best hot dog stands in every state.

In Maine, People says that Simones’ is number one.

The owners say this is a real honor, and say they’re excited that their restaurant will be in magazines all across America.

