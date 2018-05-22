Provost to serve as interim head of University of Maine at Farmington

Courtesy of University of Maine at Farmington Courtesy of University of Maine at Farmington

By Nick McCrea , BDN Staff • May 22, 2018 3:50 pm

The University of Maine at Farmington’s provost and vice president for academics will lead the school on an temporary basis while officials search for the next president.

The University of Maine System Board of Trustees named Eric Brown to serve as UMF’s interim president at the close of its meeting on Monday, the system announced in a Tuesday news release.

“As interim president, my approach will be to identify, encourage, and invest in our best ideas, our more innovative programs, our most energetic and forward-looking initiatives,” Brown said in the release.

Brown has been the campus’ provost since December 2016 and an English faculty member since 2003. His one-year term will start July 1.

His appointment comes two months after UMF’s president of six years, Kate Foster, announced she was leaving for a post in her home state of New Jersey.

“Dr. Brown is well known and respected on campus and throughout the community,” said Clyde Mitchell, UMF’s faculty representative to the UMS board of trustees. “He has a deep understanding of UMF, its values, and its students, staff and faculty. His appointment will provide much needed stability and certainty in a time of significant change here at UMF.”

Brown has bachelor’s degrees in English and zoology from the University of Maine and a doctorate in English from Louisiana State University. He was a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of English and American Literature at Harvard University.

“I grew up in Maine, graduated from high school in Maine, and went through public universities for most of my education,” Brown said. “I know where our students are coming from, literally and figuratively, and how much is at stake for them in our success as an institution.”

