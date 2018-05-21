College sports
May 21, 2018
UMaine lineman joins fellow Black Bears teammates with Canadian Football League team

ORONO, Maine — Former University of Maine offensive lineman John Reddington has signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS of the Canadian Football League (CFL), as announced by the organization on Thursday, May 17.

Reddington, who played at UMaine from 2014-2017, joins former Black Bears defensive back Sherrod Baltimore and quarterback Dan Collins on the REDBLACKS’ roster.

Last season, Baltimore was named Ottawa’s rookie of the year. Former Black Bears Damarr Aultman (Hamilton), Kendall James (British Columbia) and Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga (Edmonton) are also currently represented on CFL rosters.

Reddington, a 6-foot-5, 294 pound lineman from Milton, Mass., appeared in 35 games with 31 starts during his four-year career at UMaine.

The REDBLACKS begin their season on May 31 when they host the Montreal Alouettes.

