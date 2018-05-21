Swarthmore ousts Southern Maine to win NCAA Division III baseball regional

University of Southern Maine athletics | BDN University of Southern Maine athletics | BDN

May 21, 2018 12:10 pm

Updated: May 21, 2018 12:12 pm

Tournament Most Valuable Player Charles Levitt went 4-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored and a run batted in as fifth-seeded Swarthmore College beat No. 3 University of Southern Maine 9-3 to win the NCAA Division III New York Regional at Falcon Park in Auburn, N.Y. late Sunday night.

The Garnet (37-9) advance to the Division III College World Series in Appleton, Wisconsin.

USM, which rallied to beat host SUNY Cortland 12-10 in 10 innings earlier Sunday night to advance to the championship round, wound up 30-15.

Swarthmore took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning to erase a 3-2 deficit.

A.J. Liu was hit by a pitch from USM starter Dalton Rice to open the fifth and Levitt followed with his second triple of the game to tie it. Cole Beeker and Conor Elliott walked to load the bases and, after a strikeout, reliever Ben Lambert walked consecutive hitters to force in two runs.

Elliott scored Liu with a groundout to make it 6-3 in the sixth and the Garnet added three in the eighth.

USM, which left the bases loaded in the seventh and eighth innings, stranded 15 runners.

Andrew Olszak had three singles for the Huskies and Zach Quintal reached based four times, including a single, and scored twice.

Olszak and Quintal were selected to the all-tourney team.

Anthony Degifico and Kyle Heath also had two singles each for USM.

Charles Groppe pitched five innings of seven hit, three-run ball to earn the win. Jack Corkery notched the save with two innings of three-hit relief.

Rice, who allowed four hits and four runs (three earned) in four innings, was tagged with the loss.