Undefeated Narraguagus looking for long playoff run in softball playoffs

BDN Staff By Larry Mahoney • May 21, 2018 1:01 pm

Updated: May 21, 2018 2:29 pm

It wasn’t that long ago that the Narraguagus High School softball team failed to make the Class C North playoffs. It was 2015.

But the Knights of Harrington, behind junior pitcher Lanie Perry, have become legitimate contender. After reaching the semifinals last year, they sported an 11-0 mark going into a Monday game against Shead of Eastport.

They have outscored their opponents 153-23.

Perry pitched a no-hitter against Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln in the semifinals a year ago but lost 1-0 on an unearned run.

Head coach Tracie Martin said Perry is even better this season.

“Her speed has gone up and she has more movement on the ball. She has done a great job for us,” said Martin, who returned all but one starter off last year’s 15-3 team.

There are only three seniors on the roster along with four juniors, seven sophomores and five freshmen.

“She’s very competitive and very motivated,” Martin said of Perry. “She doesn’t like to lose. She’s very determined.”

Perry, who is averaging 10 strikeouts per game, has worked with well-respected pitching instructor Rick Roberts since fourth grade, according to Martin.

Perry, a lobster fisherman who has her own boat, is also one of the team’s best hitters along with sophomore center fielder Anna Taylor, senior shortstop Madison Leighton and junior third baseman Kylee Joyce.

Sophomore Kirty Kennedy starts at first base and sophomore Emma Redimarker is the second baseman with Leighton and Joyce on the left side of the infield.

Sophomore Kaci Alley is the catcher and the outfield is composed of freshman left fielder Anna Strout, Taylor in center and junior Madison Pray in right. Pray played some as a freshman and has returned to the team after not playing a year ago.

Junior Dinsmore sees some action as the designated player.

Although they are averaging 13.9 runs per game, Martin said the Knights aren’t swinging the bat as well as she would like.

“They’re trying to crush the ball instead of just trying to get a hit,” Martin said. “Our focus right now is on getting a good piece of the bat on the ball.”

Martin acknowledged that her team’s weak schedule is a concern, so she is hoping to set up some scrimmages against Class B schools Brewer and Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor.

Martin said the Knights have two formidable opponents in the last portion of their schedule in Woodland (10-2) and Greenville (9-1), which have given Narraguagus their closest games to date.

The Knights edged Class D South contender Greenville 1-0 on April 25 and beat Class D North title-chaser Woodland 11-5 on May 1.

The Knights have a busy week as they host Woodland on Tuesday before going to Greenville on Friday. They finish up next week with Calais and Washington Academy of East Machias.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.