By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 21, 2018 8:00 am

A woman died Sunday night when she lost control of her truck and hit a tree in Sanford, according to a local media report.

The woman, whom police have not identified, was driving her Chevy pickup truck on Oak Street when she swerved off the road, hit a tree and died, CBS affiliate WGME reported. She reportedly crashed around 7:45 p.m.

Police are investigating the crash.

