May 21, 2018
Norway man dies in house fire

By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
Updated:

A Norway man died in a Sunday morning house fire, authorities said.

Stephen McAllister, 68, was found dead inside his living room after firefighters responded to a blaze at his 527 Greenwood Road home around 7:30 a.m., Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said. Firefighters were called after a neighbor reported smoke pluming from the home, he said.

The Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal is still investigating was caused the fire, McCausland said. After it was recovered, McAllister’s body was sent to the Maine medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

