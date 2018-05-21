Missing 10-year-old boy hits cop car with stolen vehicle, police say

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 21, 2018 10:17 am

A missing 10-year-old boy on Sunday allegedly stole a car and later hit Holden police cruiser as an officer tried to stop him from fleeing, authorities said.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for help to surrounding agencies around 7:45 p.m. Sunday after the boy was reported missing from Snows Corner Road in Orrington, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies soon learned the boy was allegedly driving a car reportedly stolen from Brewer, and was headed down Johnson Mill Road in Orrington, according to the sheriff’s office.

Holden Officer Kevin Harvey headed there to intercept the car, Holden police Chief Chris Greeley said.

When he spotted it and its young driver, Harvey flashed his lights and sirens to pull him over, Greeley said. Fearing the boy would speed off, Harvey attempted to box in the child, he said.

“This was merely an attempt to keep him from fleeing,” Greeley said.

But the boy allegedly hit the gas pedal, striking the officer’s cruiser but failing to clear its path, according to Greely. Harvey was able to take the boy into custody, Greeley said.

The boy, who was not injured in the collision, was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, the sheriff’s office said.

The Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and Orrington Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office and Holden police in the search.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.