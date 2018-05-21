Bangor man who caused police standoff sentenced to four months in jail

Courtesy Knox County Jail | BDN Courtesy Knox County Jail | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 21, 2018 1:37 pm

Updated: May 21, 2018 1:49 pm

The Bangor man who caused a standoff with police at a Rockland hotel earlier this year will serve four months in jail.

Timothy St. Thomas, 61, was sentenced last week to three years in jail with all but four months suspended for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and causing a police standoff.

The nearly five-hour standoff occurred on Feb. 11 at the Trade Winds Inn. Police officers were called to the downtown hotel to ask St. Thomas to leave because St. Thomas was yelling and screaming. When police made contact with St. Thomas he swung a large stick at the officers’ faces and yelled, “I am going to kill you,” according to a police affidavit.

St. Thomas then barricaded himself in his room. The Maine State Police Tactical Team attempted to negotiate with St. Thomas, but police ultimately forced entry into the room to take St. Thomas into custody.

At the time of the standoff, St. Thomas was in Rockland making his way back to Bangor after being released just days earlier from Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. St. Thomas was serving sentences for his previous convictions of assault, terrorizing, disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release and failing to submit to arrest.

In addition to serving four months in jail, St. Thomas will be placed on two years probation following his release.

