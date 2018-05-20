UMaine will play America East opener after losing season finale

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 20, 2018 9:16 am

ORONO, Maine — After squandering a 6-2 lead in a regular season-ending 12-7 loss to America East regular season champion Hartford on Saturday, the University of Maine’s Black Bears will now play the opening game in the league tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

UMaine, which finished the season 12-12 in the league and 18-32 overall, will be the fourth or the fifth seed and will play either Stony Brook or the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, in the opener.

Stony Brook and University of Massachusetts at Lowell played a Saturday morning game to complete their three-game weekend series and beat the predicted rain. Lowell won 5-3. That moved the River Hawks up into second place with a 13-11 conference record.

This is the first season Lowell has been eligible for the tournament after serving a four-year probationary period required by the NCAA after moving up to Division I from Division II.

Stony Brook finished at 12-12 in the conference but won the tiebreaker against UMaine because it took two of three from the Black Bears in Orono on April 7-8.

UMBC, 11-10, had its Saturday game with Albany rained out and the two were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Sunday in Baltimore.

If UMBC sweeps Albany, it will finish second and join Hartford in receiving a first-round bye.

Lowell would be third, Stony Brook would be fourth and UMaine would wind up fifth.

If UMBC splits with Albany, UMass Lowell would be second, UMBC wound end up third, Stony Brook fourth and UMaine would be fifth.

If Albany sweeps UMBC, UMass Lowell would be second, Stony Brook third, UMaine fourth and UMBC would be fifth. In this scenario, UMaine would play UMBC in the opener.

Albany has to win one of the two games with UMBC to earn the sixth and final spot. A UMBC sweep would enable Binghamton to claim the sixth spot and Albany would miss out.

After Wednesday’s game between UMaine and either Stony Brook or UMBC, the game between the third and sixth seeds will follow at 2:30 p.m. and the losers of those first two games would meet in an elimination game in the double-elimination affair at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, Hartford, 16-8 in the conference, will play the winner of Wednesday’s first game at 11 a.m., and the second seed will play the winner of the second game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday’s 6 p.m. game will pit the loser of the game against Hartford against the lower seeded loser of games four and five.

There will be three more games on Friday at the same times and Saturday’s championship round begins at 1 p.m. with the if necessary game to follow.

In Saturday’s finale at Mahaney Diamond, first-inning sacrifice flies by Danny Casals and Jonathan Bennett staked UMaine to a 2-0 lead and UMaine broke a 2-2 tie with a four-run rally in the third featuring Hernen Sardinas’ RBI double and Brandon Vicens’ opposite-field two-run homer to right.

But Ashton Bardzell’s three-run homer in the fifth triggered a string of 10 unanswered runs and chased UMaine starter Trevor DeLaite.

The Hawks reached relievers Connor Johnson, Zach Winn and Jonah Normandeau for seven more runs with Zach Ardito’s two-run single highlighting a three-run rally in the sixth and T.J. Ward’s two-run base hit keying a four-run rally in the eighth.

Drew DeMartino had a double and two singles for Hartford, and Ward had a solo homer to go with his two-run single. Nick Campana doubled and singled and knocked in a pair of runs. Seth Pinkerton picked up the win in relief with three innings of three-hit, shutout ball. He struck out four.

Chris Bec had four singles for the Black Bears. Vicens had a single to go with his homer, and Sardinas had a single to accompany his double.

