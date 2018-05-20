Swarthmore tops USM to advance to title round in NCAA Division III baseball regional

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 20, 2018 6:07 pm

Swarthmore College (Pa.) advanced to the championship round of the NCAA Division III New York Regional as Charles Levitt snapped a 6-6 tie with a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning and scored an insurance run on a Cole Beeker single to lead the Garnet past the University of Southern Maine 9-6 at Falcon Park in Auburn, New York, on Saturday.

The Garnet’s 13th straight win improved their record to 36-9. They are 3-0 in the tournament.

USM fell to 29-14, 2-1 in the tournament, and the Huskies have to play an elimination game late Sunday evening against SUNY-Cortland, the host school.

SUNY-Cortland squandered a 9-1 lead in the final two innings before eliminating Baldwin Wallace University (Ohio) 10-9 in 11 innings.

On Saturday, USM scored a pair of seventh-inning runs to tie the game 6-6.

But A.J. Liu started the decisive eighth-inning rally when USM closer Jake Dexter hit him with a pitch. Levitt then tripled past a diving USM outfielder.

Beeker singled sharply down the first base line to score Levitt before being sacrificed to second, advancing to third on a fly ball and scoring on Jaren Gillen’s base hit.

USM had tied it in the seventh when Zach Quintal was hit by a pitch, Andrew Hillier, Dexter and Tanner Laberge followed with singles and Andrew Olszak hit a sacrifice fly.

The Huskies built a 4-1 lead with single runs in the second and third innings and two more in the fourth.

Two infield errors produced the second-inning run; singles by Dexter and Olszak and Devin Warren’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0 in the third and a walk, Kyle Heath’s double, Quintal’s RBI groundout and Hillier’s RBI single made it 4-1 in the fourth.

But back-to-back homers by Gillen and Coleson Hebble in the bottom of the fourth off Gage Feeney cut the lead to 4-3 and Swarthmore took the lead in the fifth at the expense of Colton Lawrence and Dexter on an RBI single by Beeker and a run-producing wild pitch.

Liu singled home a sixth-inning run to expand the lead to 6-4.

Liu, Levitt, Beeker, Jackson Roberts, Conor Elliott and Gillen each had two hits for the winners and Jack Corkery picked up the win in relief with 2 2/3 innings of no-hit shutout relief.

Hillier and Dexter had two hits apiece for USM.

USM had advanced to the winners bracket game with a 1-0 win over Salisbury University (Md.) on Friday as Ben Lambert and Dexter teamed up on a seven-hitter and Quintal doubled home a seventh-inning run.

Lambert struck out seven and walked two over 7 2/3 innings before Dexter pitched the final 1 1/3, not allowing a hit and striking out two.

USM managed just three hits. Scott Ardoin had three hits for Salisbury.