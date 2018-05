Local scores; tennis, auto racing, golf, harness racing, road racing, Little League results

May 20, 2018 9:18 pm

Sunday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

NCAA Div. III Tourney

Southern Maine 12, SUNY Cortland 10 (10 inns.)

Saturday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Brewer 8, MCI 0

SOFTBALL

Bangor 15, Brunswick 3

Brewer 9, MCI 5

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Hartford 12, Maine 7

NCAA Div. III Tourney

Swarthmore 9, Southern Maine 6

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Bangor Christian 8, Central 7

Dexter 3, GSA 2

Hampden 1, Lewiston 0

Katahdin 19, Madawaska 7

Mattanawcook 12, Stearns 8

Searsport 7, Bucksport 2

SOFTBALL

Dexter 13, GSA 1

Hampden 3, Lewiston 1

Katahdin 7, Madawaska 6

Mattanawcook 14, Stearns 2

Oceanside 13, Winslow 0

Orono 9, Sumner 2

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Hartford 9-1, Maine 2-3

NCAA Div. III Tourney

Southern Maine 1, Salisbury 0

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys

MDI (4-6) 4, Hermon (5-5) 1

Singles: Drake Janes (M) def. Matt Sforza 9-7, Gabe Micheal (M) def. Angel Bustillo 8-5, Max Craigo (M) def. Nate Fettig 8-4; Doubles: Wyatt Butler/Isaac Parent (H) def. Micheal Borge/September Murray 8-6, Nick Harding/ Ryan Kelly (M) def. John Snyer/Josh Berry 8-5

Caribou (11-0) 5, Old Town (3-6)

Singles: Parker Deprey def. Caleb Braley 8-0, Gabe Rand def. Jay Theriault 8-2, Bailey Griffeth def. Dillon Leland 8-0; doubles: Sawyer Deprey-Emerson Duplissie-Cyr def. Blake Daigle-Brady Georgia 8-1, Seth Beidelman-Aidan Plante def. Justin Bishop-Russell Sussong 8-5

Foxcroft 3, Ellsworth 2

(Friday) Singles: Norman Jodrey (E) def Kazuyuki Kawashima 9-7, Andrew McCullough (E) def Austin Bickmore 8-6, Wayne Chen (F) def Kenneth Hultman 8-6; doubles: Griffin Loomis-Brandon Weston (F) def Dylan Taplin-Keegan Grey 8-6, R.J. Nelson-Drew Dankert (F) won by forfeit

Dexter 4, Sumner 1

(Friday) Singles: Brandon Grinnan (S) def. Hunter Speed 8-6. Bud Sathtachinun (D) def. Sam Tracy 8-5. John Lane (D) def. Jacob Campe 8-2. Doubles: George Lewis and Matt Sickles (D) by forfeit. Jacob Cardelli and Donjoon Kim (D) by forfeit

Girls

Hermon (7-3) 3, MDI (3-7) 2

Singles: Ellie Bridgers (M) def. Alex Allain 8-4), Maddie Willis (H) def. Emily Banks 9-7, Maggie Collins (M) def. Jillian Taylor 8-5; Doubles: Paige Plissey/Maddie Pullen (H) def. Kate Hoff/Rachelle Swanson 8-1, Olivia Tardie/Maddi Willey (H) def. 8-0.

Caribou (11-0) 5, Old Town (2-7) 0

Singles: Gabrielle Marquis def. Rheylan Burke 8-0, Ashley Matlock def. Megan Grindle 8-2, Hailey Holmquist def. Hope Dorr 8-2; doubles: Madison Stratton-Ciara Richards def. Sage Phillips-Hannah Swedburg 8-0, Samantha Tourk-Sage Dubay (C) def. Kyra Armitage-Izzy Ward 8-0

Erskine Acad. 3 Belfast 2

(Friday) Singles: Ellie Hodgkin (E) def. Julia Cerone 6-0,6-2, Samantha Hills (B) def. Regina Harmon 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, Alexia Sweet (B) def. Kayla Hubbard 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-4; doubles: Paige Leary-Annemarie Allen (E) def. Kristina Walker -Starr Warner 6-1, 6-0, Ludy Allen-Morgaine Allen (E) def Clarisse Stradtman-Madison Farris 6-3, 6-2,

Ellsworth 3, Foxcroft Acad. 2

(Friday) Singles: Miriam Nelson (E) def. Emily Curtis 9-7; Olivia Robidoux (E) def. Olivia Wesley 8-2; Avery Nelson (F) def. Brianna Abbott 8-4; Doubles: Cheyenne Skomars and Helena Salzmann (F) def. Faith Braley and Emma Whitney 8-3; Sophia Petros and Kaitlin McCullough (E) def. Virginia Macomber and Aaliyah Ellis 8-2

Cony 4, Bangor 1

(Friday) Singles: Hannah Kidbin (C) def. Alice Wang 6-0, 6-4, Sydney Hallee (C) def. Alana Broughton 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, Leila Davids (B) def. Kaite Boston 6-1, 6-4; doubles: Melody Harrington-Kenzie Lewis (C) def. Jodi Glidden-Abby Houghton 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), Ally Cunningham-Josie Nuttan (C) def. Katherine Clukey-Sophia Mullins 6-1, 4-6. 6-2 Exhibition: Singles: Virginia Tobias (C) def. Ijeoma Obi 8-4; doubles: Meagan Greaton-Crystal Gilbert (C) def. McKenzie Bulley-Julia Houghton (B) 8-6.

Dexter 4, Sumner 1

(Friday) Singles: Jayna Robinson (D) def. Hannah Shorey walkover. Audrey Buswell (S) def. Aino Rudoff-Eastman 8-0. Olivia Peakes (D) def. Maggie Leighton 8-1. Doubles: Abby Wakefield and Elisa Beaudry (D) by forfeit. Shannon O’Rak and Savannah Tilley (D) by forfeit

Auto racing

Wiscasset Speedway

At Wiscasset

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown) (Top five per class) Cahill Tire 4-Cylinder Pros (35 laps): 1. 03 Hayden Norris, Gardiner; 2. 12 Max Rowe, Turner; 3. 14 Nicole Benincasa, Buxton; 4. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon; 5. 5 Dominic Curet, Saco; Serv Pro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (40 laps): 1. 15 Nick Hinckley, Jefferson; 2. 77 Nick Reno, West Bath; 3. 72 Charlie Colby, Newcastle; 4. 23 David Farrnington, Jay; 5. 84 Jamie Wright, Woolwich; Maxwell’s Market Super Streets (25 laps): 1. 23x Mike Hodgkins, Jefferson; 2. 2 Josh Bailey, Wiscasset; 3. 3. 5 Mark Lucas, Harpswell; 4. 06 Zac Poland, Woolwich; 5. 55 Bob Crocker, Freeport; Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps): 1. 16 Travis Poulliot, China; 2. 54 Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 3. 4x Cameron Campbelle, New Gloucester; 4. 4E Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 5. 26 Michael Golding, Pownal; Enduro No. 1 (100 laps): 1. 4 Nathan Haley, Wiscasset; 2. 39 Jonathon Spear, Wiscasset; 3. 24 Andrew Glynn, Farmingdale; 4. 87 Jeff Read, Summerville; 5. 93 Justin Spear, Wiscasset

SPEEDWAY 95

At Hermon

The racing program at Speedway 95 scheduled for Saturday was cancelled due to inclement weather. Racing will resume at the Hermon oval on at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 26 when NAPA Auto Parts presents racing in the Dysart’s Late Models, the Casella Recycling Street Stocks Sunoco Racing Fuels Series race No. 1, the Casella Waste Systems Sport-Fours and the CageRunners.

Golf

LOCAL

At Hermon Meadow GC

Saturday Points — Blind Draw: 1. Tracy Gran Jr., Tim McCluskey +4 2. Doug Chambers, Bruce Ireland +3 3. Alden Brown, Al Stuber -7 4. Tom Berry, John May -9 5. Joel McCluskey, Tom Berry -12 Pins: No.3 Bruce Ireland 19-8, No.9 (2nd shot) Bruce Ireland 25-0, No. 12 John May 21-12, No.16 John May 7-0; High man (not on winning team): John May +2

Keystone Kops Golf Outing

Gross: 1. Scott Garland, Troy Garland, Adam Duplisea, Tim Carlson 51, 2. Corey Brooks, Lenny Esplin, Zach Fenton, Nate Muckford, 54; Net: 1. Paul Doody, Chad Otis, Justin Reynolds, Steve Trimm, 45; 2. Scott Preston, Justin Preston, Eric Preston, Ed Preston 46 (mc), 3. Don Clark, Andy Worster, Jason Sudborough, Bryan Biggers 46 (mc) 4. Tim Dutch, Rusty Whitcomb, Bill Farris, Keith Pooler 46 (mc), 5. Jim McLaughlin, Mike Henderson, Marty Kelly, Kevin Williams 49; Pins: No. 3 Steve Trimm 2-8, No. 16 Travis Dyer 0-11, Justin Smith 3-2, Putting Contest: Eric Robinson

At Northport GC

Point Quota — Team: Jeff Shula, Peter Doran, Paul Jasienowski, Chip Curry (120); Sweeps Gross: Paul Jasienowski (83), 2 Terry Whitney (84), 3 Jeff Shula (89); Net: 1 Joel Carver (68), 2 Chip Curry (71), 3 Don Pendergast (72); Pins: No. 3 Paul Jasienowski 30-3, No. 9 Terry Whitney 27-7, No. 12 Jeff Shula 15-6, No. 18 Elaine Bielenberg 16-9

At Dexter Muni GC

Fire Relief Scramble — Gross: 1. Jason Clukey, Ben Leet, Ryan Wilks, Zack Leal 58; Net: 1. Andy Bandola, Ken Irvin, Mike Dyer, Heath St. Louis 53; Pins: No. 4 Sandy Bandola 3-6, No. 8 Sean Farnsworth 7-4, No. 13 Randy Moulton 13-5, No. 17, Jason Clukey 5-3; Straight Drive: Ed Walker; Long Drive: Timmy Gustin; Long Drive (Seniors): Ron Holmes

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Saturday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

Regal Delight, An Harrington, 5.00 4.40 2.60

Double D Deluxe, Do Dickison, 14.60 4.60

Ebandtheboys, Sh Thayer, 3.40

T: 1:57.4.Ex. (5/2) $41.60; Tri. (5/2/4) $107.00

SECOND, Pace, $2,700

Courageous, Sh Thayer, 17.60 7.00 4.00

Rock Baby Rock, Jo Beckwith, 15.00 2.40

Maddie D, Ga Mosher, 2.10

T: 2:02.3.Ex. (5/4) $209.80; Tri. (5/4/6) $2,514.00; 1st Half DD (5/5) $134.20

THIRD, Trot, $3,900

Trotalot, He Campbell, 2.40 2.20 2.20

Maine Muscle, Ga Mosher, 2.20 2.10

Moon Dance, An Harrington, 3.80

T: 2:02.3.Ex. (2/5) $2.80;Tri. (2/5/1) $10.80

FOURTH, Pace, $3,000

Ohm Like Clockwork, Ch Nye, 28.20 4.60 3.20

Love Without End, He Campbell, 2.80 3.20

Beach Fighter A, Jo Beckwith, 4.60

T: 1:59.2.Ex. (3/5) $101.80; Tri. (3/5/2) $798.40

FIFTH, Pace, $3,500

It’sgottabemyway, He Campbell, 3.20 2.40 2.10

American Fighter, Ch Nye, 3.60 4.00

Artzuma, Jo Beckwith, 3.20

T: 1:59.1.Ex. (1/2) $18.40; Tri. (1/2/4) $136.60

SIXTH, Pace, $2,700

Poocham Rocket, Sh Thayer, 4.40 2.20

Gaelic Thunder, An Harrington, 2.20

Reagans Revenge, Ch Nye,

T: 1:59.2.Ex. (5/1) $7.80

SEVENTH, Pace, $4,200

Grand Galop Semalu, He Campbell, 3.80 2.60 2.10

Regulus N, Gr Bowden, 4.40 3.20

Bullseye, Ga Mosher, 2.60

T: 1:58.0.Ex. (3/1) $11.20; Tri. (3/1/7) $27.60; Pick 3 (1/5/3) $34.20

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,500

Mademoiselle Paris, Ga Mosher, 3.00 2.60 2.40

Carrie Ann, Sh Thayer, 10.40 6.80

Lady Spartacus, An Harrington, 4.80

T: 1:57.1.Ex. (2/5) $26.40; Tri. (2/5/1) $61.40; 1st Half Late Double (3/2) $5.60; Total Handle: $27,606

Road racing

LOCAL

Caravel School 5-Miler

At Carmel

Perry Lebreton, 29:29 2. Ben Zapsky, 30:57 3. Max Pottle, 33:11 4. Tim Pearson, 33:37 5. Ed Hughes, 36:03 6. Dan Frye, 37:17 7. Jonathan Rice, 37:42 8. Bret Hanson, 38:37 9. Noah Pottle, 39:55 10. Mark Libby, 40:34 11. Seth Poplaski, 41:23 12. Dakota Clark, 45:19 13. Anthony Delfin, 46:17 14. Leah Crosby, 48:08 15. Dave Samuelian, 48:30 16. Susan Hanson, 49:01 17. Diane Pottle, 54:16 18. James Rice, 54:26 19. Alexis Raymond, 56:09 20. Devyn Robinson, 1:01:48 21. Wyatt Hendrix, 1:08:10

Batter up

LITTLE LEAGUE

Baseball

Bell’s IGA 12, Governor’s 2

Bell’s top hitters: Preston Vose single, double, triple; Parker Day triple; winning pitcher: Grayson Thibeault; Governor’s: Nate Bake 2 singles, Kaiden Plourde triple