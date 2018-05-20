Route 1 construction in Thomaston to wrap up by Memorial Day, official says

Lauren Abbate | BDN Lauren Abbate | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 20, 2018 1:46 pm

After two years of work, the Maine Department of Transportation is slated to complete its Route 1 construction project in Thomaston by Memorial Day.

The $8.4 million project began in April 2016, breaking only during the winter months and resuming in the spring. With crews back on the roads finishing up the final stages of the project, Department of Transportation spokesperson Ted Talbot said they are scheduled to complete the physical work by next Monday.

The project focused on 2.2 miles of Route 1, which doubles as Thomaston’s Main Street. The project has improved the structural and safety capacity of the roads, including drainage, pavement condition, and pedestrian and vehicle safety, Talbot has said.

With the work happening right in Thomaston’s downtown, the local community has been frustrated with traffic, detours and the impact of construction on downtown business.

Some businesses, such as the former Haynes Gallery, have left downtown over the past two years, citing the construction’s detrimental effect on sales. But with the end of the construction project in sight, several new businesses have opened shop on Main Street.

The project is running about two weeks behind schedule and slightly over budget, Talbot said. In the next week, crews will be working on spreading and seeding loam, guardrail installation, completing sidewalk connections and final striping.

