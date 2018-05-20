Body believed to be that of missing Maine man found, police say

Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife | BDN Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 20, 2018 8:50 am

Updated: May 20, 2018 8:55 am

A body found in West Bath on Saturday is believed to be a local man who went missing last November, authorities said.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said a local resident on early Saturday morning found what is believed to be the body of Edward Barrett, 70, in the woods near Hill Road, about a mile from Barrett’s home on Beaver Brook Road.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta for a positive identification.

Barrett was reported missing by his daughter on Nov. 19, 2017, according to the BDN archives.

A 50-person search fanning more than a mile around Barrett’s home failed to locate him, and it was called off after three days, according to the BDN archives.

Authorities said there’s currently no evidence of foul play.

