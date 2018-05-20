Midcoast
May 20, 2018
Body believed to be that of missing Maine man found, police say

Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife | BDN
Authorities believe a body discovered Saturday in West Bath is that of 70-year-old Edward Barrett, who has been missing since last November.
By CBS 13
Updated:

A body found in West Bath on Saturday is believed to be a local man who went missing last November, authorities said.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said a local resident on early Saturday morning found what is believed to be the body of Edward Barrett, 70, in the woods near Hill Road, about a mile from Barrett’s home on Beaver Brook Road.

The body was taken to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta for a positive identification.

Barrett was reported missing by his daughter on Nov. 19, 2017, according to the BDN archives.

A 50-person search fanning more than a mile around Barrett’s home failed to locate him, and it was called off after three days, according to the BDN archives.

Authorities said there’s currently no evidence of foul play.

Comments

