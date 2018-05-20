Report: Bomb squad called to Skowhegan home after incident involving cannon

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 20, 2018 11:53 am

Police are investigating an incident in Skowhegan after a man who was trying to disable a black powder cannon by drilling holes in it called 911 Saturday night, according to news reports.

CBS affiliate WABI reported that the man called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, telling authorities he didn’t feel safe and was concerned about terrorists.

When police arrived at the residence, the man allegedly appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, WABI reported. Chemicals including bleach, gasoline, kerosene and gunpowder and large metal drums were also found in the home, the station reported.

The Maine State Police bomb squad was called to assist, and neighbors near the man’s Summer Street home were evacuated, WABI reported. This was only done as a precaution, according to WABI, which noted that police say there is no threat to the public.

Police say the area will continue to be blocked off until they believe the residence is safe, the station reported.

