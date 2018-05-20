Litchfield man dies after motorcycle crash

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 20, 2018 3:55 pm

Updated: May 20, 2018 4:21 pm

A Litchfield man died Sunday after striking a utility pole while riding an off-road motorcycle, according to news reports.

Derek Parker, 35, was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he died following the crash, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Police say that Parker was riding his Honda CRF dirt bike on Oak Hill Road in Litchfield around 10:20 a.m. Sunday and went off the road on a curve, striking the pole, the newspaper reported.

Parker was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, according to the news report. Toxicology reports were pending Sunday. Police said alcohol and speed might have been a factor, the Kennebec Journal reported.

Parker was discovered by a friend who went looking for him after he did not return from his motorcycle ride, according to the report.