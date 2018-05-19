Maine baker says scone sales skyrocketing because of royal wedding

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 19, 2018 7:18 am

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — One local bakery says scones are flying off the shelves, and the owner says it’s partly because of the royal wedding.

Kelly Pride owns Kelly’s Bakehouse and Deli in South Portland.

She says people have been coming to specifically get scones for the big event Saturday.

She says over the past 48 hours, her store has sold 25 percent more scones than it normally does.

“They’re going to have scones for the royal wedding, they’re having little tea parties at their homes, to enjoy while they watch the wedding,” Pride said.

Pride says they have a variety of flavored scones, including lemon blueberry, coconut pecan, strawberry lemonade, and their best seller, orange cranberry.

