May 19, 2018
Melania Trump released from hospital, returns to White House in ‘high spirits’

Susan Walsh | AP
In this May 7, 2018 file photo, First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The White House says the first lady returned to the White House on Saturday, May 19.
David Nakamura, The Washington Post
Updated:

WASHINGTON – First lady Melania Trump was released from the hospital Saturday morning, after undergoing a kidney procedure earlier in the week, and returned to the White House “in high spirits,” an aide said.

Trump, who spent five nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, was “resting comfortably,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, said in a statement.

The first lady underwent an embolization procedure Monday to treat a benign kidney condition. President Donald Trump visited her three times during the week and had tweeted that she was doing well.

“Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well,” Grisham said, “and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out.”

 

