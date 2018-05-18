Local scores; tennis, golf, Little League results

May 18, 2018 9:25 pm

Results

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Bangor Christian 8, Central 7

Dexter 3, GSA 2

Hampden 1, Lewiston 0

Katahdin 19, Madawaska 7

Mattanawcook 12, Stearns 8

Searsport 7, Bucksport 2

SOFTBALL

Dexter 13, GSA 1

Hampden 3, Lewiston 1

Katahdin 7, Madawaska 6

Mattanawcook 14, Stearns 2

Oceanside 13, Winslow 0

Orono 9, Sumner 2

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Hartford 9-1, Maine 2-3

Thursday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Bangor 3, Edward Little 1

Bangor Christian 11, Stearns 5

Hermon 6, John Bapst 5

Penobscot Valley 13, Penquis 1

Schenck 6, Piscataquis 3

SOFTBALL

MDI 20, GSA 1

PVHS 14, Penquis 0

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

NCAA Div. III Tourney

Southern Maine 3, Amherst 2

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys

PCHS 5, Sumner 0

(Thursday) Singles: Eben Cooley def. Brandon Grinnan 8-2, Caleb Rolfe def. Sam Tracy 8-3, Zac Wilson def. Jacob Cempe 8-2; Doubles: Nick Hutchins-Matt Goggin by forfeit, Kobe Gilbert-Ethan Worcester by forfeit

Brunswick 3, Mt. Ararat 2

Singles: Peter Mao (MA) def. Wyatt Slocum 6-1, 6-2; Ryan Glass (MA) def. Conner Shaw 6-0, 6-0; Kian Murray (B) def. Matt Mosher 6-4, 7-5; Doubles: Lucas Piatt and Calvin Doherty def. Luke Curnin and Zander Chown 7-5, 6-4; Spencer Taylor and Nick DeRosa def. Will San Pedro and Nathan Kofroth 6-2, 6-3; Exhibition: Tristan Caswell-Riday and David Neufeld (MA) def. Ben Donsbach and Micah Pietraho 8-3; Luke Flanagan (B) def. Fusco 8-3

Girls

PCHS 5, Sumner 0

(Thursday) Singles: Lili McCormack def. Hannah Shorey 8-0, Madelyn Crosby def. Audrey Buswell 8-0, Shannon Hill def. Maggie Leighton 8-0; Doubles: Cali Turner-Taylor Mason by forfeit, Brooke Kajauski-Abbey Quimby by forfeit

Brunswick 5, Mt. Ararat 0

Singles: Anna Parker def. Meriwether Stockford 6-1, 6-1; Lea Scrapchansky def. Ryley Leech 6-0, 6-2; Sara Scrapchansky def. Chloe Warren 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Galen Gaze and Abby Parke def. Grace Trebilcock and Bethany Dube 6-0, 6-0; Ella Perham and Erin Coughlin def. Emma Soule and Kaitlyn Doughty 6-0, 6-0; Exhibition: Lia Rand and Zoe Battle(B) def. Olivia Justice and Coliban 8-0; Zoe Battle (B) def. Riley Robertson 8-1

Golf

LOCAL

At Kebo Valley

Green Mountain Pins and Skins — Gross Skins: 2. Goodie Goodwin, 5. Gary Kut, 9. Tim VanderPloeg, 13. Gary Kut; Net Skins: 8. Tom Burton, 15. Joey James, 16. Tom Burton, 18. Goodie Goodwin; Pins: No. 4. Josh Shelton 16-8, No. 6. Josh Shelton 26-8, No. 9. Josh Shelton 19-10, No. 15. Josh Shelton 29-8

Batter up

LITTLE LEAGUE

Baseball

Bell’s IGA 5, Kiwanis 4

Bell’s IGA top hitters: Preston Vose single, double; Grayson Thibeault 2 singles, Scott Sockabasin 2 singles, Brody Harrington double; winning pitcher: Brody Harrington; Kiwanis: Gabe Gifford 2 doubles